Summit Street Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 162.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,111 shares during the quarter. HollyFrontier makes up about 3.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HollyFrontier worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after buying an additional 1,099,891 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,889,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,544,000 after acquiring an additional 74,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.67. 1,998,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,709. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.