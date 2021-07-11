Summit Street Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. The Buckle accounts for 1.3% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of The Buckle worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKE traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,169. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,504.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,492 shares of company stock worth $3,942,950. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

