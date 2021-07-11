Summit Street Capital Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 3.6% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 44.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after buying an additional 346,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after buying an additional 338,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.65. 416,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.26.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

