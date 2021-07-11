Summit Street Capital Management LLC Has $6.32 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics comprises 4.1% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.65. 199,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,475. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.96. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

