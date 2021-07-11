Summit Street Capital Management LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. The Buckle accounts for approximately 1.3% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of The Buckle worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 27,049 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 357,102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get The Buckle alerts:

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,942,950. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. 735,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,169. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.