Summit Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. FOX comprises approximately 1.6% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $132,311,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,235,000 after acquiring an additional 850,494 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $20,054,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,123,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after buying an additional 686,765 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. 1,730,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,419. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.