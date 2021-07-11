Sun (New) (SUN) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $99.82 million and approximately $14.82 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00053782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

