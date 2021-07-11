Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Hits Market Capitalization of $63.73 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $63.73 million and $822,578.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,142.97 or 0.06314466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00145507 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,619,921 coins and its circulating supply is 321,860,014 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

