SureRemit (RMT) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $21,907.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00116346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00162318 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,892.32 or 0.99471851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.69 or 0.00952951 BTC.

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

