Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.11% of Surmodics worth $16,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRDX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 2,409.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

SRDX opened at $54.30 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $59.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a market cap of $753.14 million, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $90,103.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,656 shares of company stock worth $263,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

