SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $8.28

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $8.28 or 0.00024417 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $144.82 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00054112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.44 or 0.00892387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005452 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 227,587,119 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.