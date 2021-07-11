suterusu (SUTER) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.74 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $13.74 million and approximately $124,452.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

