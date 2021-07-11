Swap Trading 43.9% Higher Over Last Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. Swap has a market cap of $469,352.50 and approximately $3,701.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00115168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00160759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,269.03 or 1.00046222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.93 or 0.00951521 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,558,364 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

