SwftCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $5.91 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and $2.11 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00053408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.31 or 0.00885502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005465 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

