Syscoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.10 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $80.32 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00395871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000575 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,411,605 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

