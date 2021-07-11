Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s (TRHC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.55.

TRHC traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 145,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,457. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.96. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,703,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock worth $2,517,854. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

