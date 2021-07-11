Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170,536 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $35,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,675 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

TSM traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.56. 8,374,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,888,594. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.28. The stock has a market cap of $625.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

