Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 139,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after buying an additional 36,916 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -211.46 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,175. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

