Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435,497 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.01% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

SKT opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.05. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

