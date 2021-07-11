Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.62 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $714.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NYSE TPR opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

