TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FWAA. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $158,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWAA stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

