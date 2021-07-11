TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,525 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.