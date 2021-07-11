TD Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

