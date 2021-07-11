TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after buying an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,617,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DaVita by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after buying an additional 98,456 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DaVita by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $122.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.14. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

