TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 567.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 34,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 83.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CALM. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CALM opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of -0.16.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.