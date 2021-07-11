TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after buying an additional 912,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after buying an additional 699,911 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $32.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.