TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $236,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 11,172.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,949 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SAP by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $148.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $2.189 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

