TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 237.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $43.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

