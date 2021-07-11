TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Marten Transport worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.