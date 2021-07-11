TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 191.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,454 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Option Care Health worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 357,849 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 134,969 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $21.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 431.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

