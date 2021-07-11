TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,692 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HDFC Bank by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,195,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,898,000 after acquiring an additional 613,337 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $73.53 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.