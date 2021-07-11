TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.40 Million in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 109,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alignment Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,414,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,875,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,092,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ALHC opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.