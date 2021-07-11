TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.41 Million in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Capri by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Capri by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Capri by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.04.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capri stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

