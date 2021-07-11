TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,510 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of WD-40 worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 89.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 100.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $255.03 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $183.55 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.