TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVSA. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,031,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,669,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVSA stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

