TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,636 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Replimune Group worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

REPL opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at $29,940,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

