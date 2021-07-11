TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 664 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $181.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.52. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.