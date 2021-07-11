TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $37,916.32 and $657.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007995 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00303626 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,559,564 coins. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Trading

