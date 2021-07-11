Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $9.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $23.53 on Friday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

