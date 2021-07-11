TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TEGNA worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Boston Partners acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,642,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,066,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TEGNA by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,287,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after buying an additional 2,690,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after buying an additional 1,598,133 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after buying an additional 1,318,100 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.37 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

