Telcoin (TEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $847.57 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 36% lower against the US dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $847.57 million and $16.96 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.01 or 0.00872550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

TEL is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,157,110,195 coins. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.