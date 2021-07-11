Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,181 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.59% of Teledyne Technologies worth $704,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $426.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $421.79. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.78 and a 1-year high of $457.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

