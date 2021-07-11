TEMCO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $194,068.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. TEMCO has a market cap of $14.06 million and approximately $194,068.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00117677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00162790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,991.57 or 1.00122918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.13 or 0.00960637 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

