Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.67. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,446 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $8,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,793 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TPX opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.47. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

