TenX Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. TenX has a total market cap of $11.22 million and $1.38 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenX has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One TenX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.00899012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005425 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

PAY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

