Terra (LUNA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $303.31 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $8.44 or 0.00024886 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $3.54 billion and approximately $303.31 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 996,648,815 coins and its circulating supply is 419,413,445 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

