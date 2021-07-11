Terra Virtua Kolect Hits 1-Day Volume of $47.02 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 94.7% against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $44.60 million and approximately $47.02 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.57 or 0.00896271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005480 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

TVK is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

