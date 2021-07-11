TerraKRW (KRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.94 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $37.94 million and approximately $1,161.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00045780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00117466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00162832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,991.87 or 1.00038353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.95 or 0.00953398 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,898,994,412 coins and its circulating supply is 43,898,265,304 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

