The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Reduced by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.6% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,298,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 43.4% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,672,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,493,000 after acquiring an additional 135,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 17.0% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 182,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,643 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.55. 10,327,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,757,515. The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

