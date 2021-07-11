The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945,728 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 3.9% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of The Coca-Cola worth $649,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

NYSE KO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,847,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,154,169. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $234.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

